Council puts hold on rental hangar lease increases

KINGMAN – The yearly 3% increase to rental hangar leases at the Kingman Airport was put on hold by Council at Tuesday’s meeting to allow for staff to compare the City’s prices with those of other airports in Arizona.

Steve Johnston, Kingman Airport general manager, told Council that the 3% increase has been automatic for a number of years. If that increase occurs over the course of a few years, Johnston said it’s not a major issue.

“But in many instances, when you look at the age of these buildings, we’re talking over 10 years and in some cases close to 20,” he said. “And so the hangar rents have gone up.”

Staff recommended that the Airport Advisory Commission put a hold on the increase for a year. That would allow staff and airport personnel to conduct a survey of other airports in the state to determine if Kingman’s prices are “equitable,” Johnston explained.

Johnston noted two major components of lease rates that he will consider when conducting the survey. The first is inflation and seeing how those other airports deal with it, and the timelines for lease rate increases. The other component, he said, is considering hangar sizes, available amenities like water and electric, whether they have heat and bathrooms and even the size of hangar doors.

“It’s a comparison dynamic and then looking at prices in these other places, the prices here, what we offer and what they offer and seeing where that really equates,” Johnston said.

Currently, there are 44 rental hangars at the airport. Monthly pricing for those hangars ranges from $276 per month to $551 per month. Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly, Council’s liaison to the airport commission, spoke to her peers Tuesday about some of what she’s gathered from attending commission meetings.

“I think it’s important to know that our lease rates are already on the high side compared to some of the other airports of considerable size and sized cities,” the councilwoman said. “The other thing that really bothers me is there seems to be different lease rates for different people. It wasn’t set on size or any of these others things, it’s just a lot of different people pay a lot of different prices, and the City is going to have to do this study in order to make it fair so that everybody’s paying the same type of lease rates across the board …”