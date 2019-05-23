OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 23
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey signs law moving up primary election

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that moves the Arizona primary election to the first Tuesday in August. (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that moves the Arizona primary election to the first Tuesday in August. (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 7:24 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona voters are now nearly a month closer to the next election.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation setting the primary for state and local elections on the first Tuesday in August of even-numbered years. That compares with the current law when voters go to the polls on the last Tuesday of that month.

Ducey provided no explanation of his decision to sign the measure, which drew bipartisan support.

Proponents of the law, which takes effect for the 2020 race, said county election officials have complained they need more time after the primary to deal with challenges and to prepare for the general election, which remains the first Tuesday in November.

In fact, this is the second time the election date has been moved up: A decade ago the primary was the first Tuesday in September.

But those additional weeks also could be helpful to candidates who survived particularly brutal and divisive primary battles, giving them the chance to patch up not only their own political wounds but reach out to their foes.

Not everyone thought the new date is a good idea.

One group of legislators said Arizona would do well to follow the lead of other states in having the primaries in May or June. Some also questioned having an election at a time when many people are on vacation.

But Rep. Joanne Osborne, R-Goodyear, said she likes the system the way it is now. She said any move for an earlier primary, including in early August, simply means an earlier start to campaigning – and more time of candidates inundating residents with robocalls and mailers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona proposal to repeal legislative immunity may be dead
Ducey sued to have senate seat filled via election
Fed tax cut leads to fight between governor, legislators
McSally appointed to vacant U.S. Senate seat
The race begins: Ducey, Farley and Garcia battle for governor

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News