Gallery | Lee Williams High School Graduation
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 2:20 p.m.
Lee Williams High School held its 2019 graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. Although the night was cold and cloudy, with possible rain showers, that didn't ruin the night for the graduates and their families.
Photo Gallery
2019 Lee Williams High School Graduation
Lee Williams High School held its graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)
