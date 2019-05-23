OFFERS
Thu, May 23
Gallery | Lee Williams High School Graduation

Seniors await to receive their diplomas during the Lee Williams High School graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 2:20 p.m.

Lee Williams High School held its 2019 graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. Although the night was cold and cloudy, with possible rain showers, that didn't ruin the night for the graduates and their families.

Photo Gallery

2019 Lee Williams High School Graduation

Lee Williams High School held its graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

