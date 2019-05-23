Gallery | Lee Williams High School Graduation

Lee Williams High School held its 2019 graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. Although the night was cold and cloudy, with possible rain showers, that didn't ruin the night for the graduates and their families.

Photo Gallery 2019 Lee Williams High School Graduation Lee Williams High School held its graduation Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at LWHS field. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)