Horoscopes | May 24, 2019

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Mark Ballas, 33; John C. Reilly, 54; Priscilla Presley, 74; Bob Dylan, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your involvement in a project that will be helpful to a cause you believe in will also bring you in contact with people who can help you achieve your goals. Take care of unfinished business before you take on something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal changes you make will be gratifying. Don’t let an emotional incident cause you to act prematurely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather information, and learn all you can before you make a decision that could change your direction. Knowing what you want will help you avoid being directed by someone who is out for his or her own gain.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): What you do for others or how you contribute will influence the way people think and feel about you. A positive change in attitude will open up a window of opportunity that will make your life easier.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Run your ideas by someone who has helped you in the past. Being clear will encourage honest responses.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want others to join you, start doing what you want and let your success be your selling feature. Focus on forward motion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking day trip, attending a meeting or sharing ideas with peers will lead to something new and exciting. It’s up to you to choose where your time is best spent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Joint financial matters should be handled with care. Discipline will be required if you intend to get things done on time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make plans with someone who has something to offer. If you want to make an impression, use your intelligence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t overspend on luxury items you can live without. A physical improvement will raise your self-esteem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your thoughts and feelings to gain someone’s favor. Honesty, compassion and love are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever you can to help a cause you believe in. The people you encounter will help you achieve personal growth.

