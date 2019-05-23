OFFERS
Thu, May 23
Jam to the new Blues station available to the Tri-State area

River Rat Radio released a new Blues station in the Tri-State area. Listeners can also listen to the station online. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

River Rat Radio released a new Blues station in the Tri-State area. Listeners can also listen to the station online. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – If Blues is your tunes, then Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group has launched its “Badass Blues” station on KXBB 101.7 FM for the Blues lovers in the Colorado River region.

Stanford Cohen, station owner, said the Badass Blues station has been launched as an online music service with local branding in Bullhead City, Kingman, Fort Mohave, Laughlin, Needles, Blythe, Quartzsite, Parker, Lake Havasu City, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Sedona, Chino Valley, Grand Canyon and Flagstaff.

The station is composed of Cohen’s own personal collection, which includes artists like Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Big Mama Thornton and John Mayall.

“We also have blues songs by artists that you would not immediately associate with Blues music like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Allman Bros, Dr. John and lots of others,” Cohen said. “There are plenty of traditional Delta Blues artists represented in Badass Blues as well, like Mississippi John Hurt, Leadbelly, Lightnin’ Hopkins and other lesser known musicians.”

But big name Blues artists aren’t the only ones that will be featured on the station. Cohen revealed plans to include local blues artists under the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance.

Listeners don’t have to be in the area to hear the radio stations because they can do so online.

“With Bluetooth enabled radios in vehicles, people anywhere in the world can cruise to the Blues,” Cohen said. “We are embracing the future with both technologies and helping to keep Blues music alive. It’s personally very rewarding to be able to do so.”

The station debuted March 5 just in time for the Colorado River Blues Festival March 9.

“What a blessing to have gotten our station off the ground at the right time,” Cohen said. “We were able to network with members of the BB King Blues Band right there and they love what we are doing.”

KXBB 101.7 FM marks the third station under the River Rat radio umbrella.

Information provided by River Rat Radio Group

