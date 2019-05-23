OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 23
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gallery | Kingman Academy High School Graduation 2019

Graduates celebrate one final time together as the Class of 2019. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Graduates celebrate one final time together as the Class of 2019. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 1:19 p.m.

Wednesday night was full of many emotions as the Class of 2019 graduated in front of a packed crowd at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

Photo Gallery

2019 Kingman Academy High School Graduation

Kingman Academy High School hosted its 2019 Commencement ceremony Wednesday evening inside Betty Rowe Gymnasium as 84 Tigers walked across the stage and received their diplomas. Salutatorian Kali Lewis gave a speech along with valedictorians Isabella Anderson, Vail Becker and Megan Victory. Photos by Beau Bearden.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Your 2018 Kingman Academy High School graduates
Kingman Academy High School's Graduating Class of 2017
Kingman Photos: Academy Awards Diplomas
Kingman Academy grads take the big walk
Kingman Academy of Learning graduates its first class

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News