Gallery | Kingman Academy High School Graduation 2019
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 1:19 p.m.
Wednesday night was full of many emotions as the Class of 2019 graduated in front of a packed crowd at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery
2019 Kingman Academy High School Graduation
Kingman Academy High School hosted its 2019 Commencement ceremony Wednesday evening inside Betty Rowe Gymnasium as 84 Tigers walked across the stage and received their diplomas. Salutatorian Kali Lewis gave a speech along with valedictorians Isabella Anderson, Vail Becker and Megan Victory. Photos by Beau Bearden.
