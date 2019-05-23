Kingman breaks record cold high for May 22

KINGMAN – Although summer is just around the corner, the weather doesn’t seem to know that piece of information.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Kingman broke the 1971 record cold high. In 1971 the record was 65 degrees and Wednesday the high was 62 degrees. Temperatures are running about 20 degrees cooler than where they should be during this time of year.

The unusual weather forced Lee Williams High School to have a backup plan for possibly moving graduation indoors Wednesday night. Small showers hit the area before the ceremony, but during it was smooth sailing. Graduation took place on the field with graduates surrounded by families and a few clouds lingering by.

The temperature drop Wednesday caused the Hualapai Mountains to receive a minor blanket of snow.

Kingman weather on Friday looks sunny with a high near 74 with light and variable wind coming from the southwest at 5-8 mph. Friday night temperatures will drop to 49 degrees.

Saturday the temperature will rise with a high of 80 degrees with wind coming from the south at 7 to 12 mph but increasing in the afternoon to 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could go as high as 28 mph. Saturday night is expected to be clear with a low around 52 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be breezy and partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. At night clouds should be in the area with a low of 46 degrees.

Memorial Day the weather is expected to be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low of 48 degrees with clear skies at night.