Rants and Raves | May 24, 2019
Mohave County Superior Court budget: An additional $75,000 is needed because English is not required to participate in our judiciary system. Supplying services in more than one language costs schools and counties. Require English for citizenship.
Pregnant Chicago woman slain – baby cut from womb: God tells us man is evil and in need of a Savior. You need only look at stories like this to realize how true that is. My prayers go out to this poor grieving family and injured baby.
Wake up Lingenfelter: Since only a small group of people are using the senior center, then a much smaller group of people are using the golf course! To me that is a group we should not support at all.
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
