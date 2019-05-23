OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 23
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | May 24, 2019

Mohave County Courthouse

Mohave County Courthouse

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Mohave County Superior Court budget: An additional $75,000 is needed because English is not required to participate in our judiciary system. Supplying services in more than one language costs schools and counties. Require English for citizenship.

Pregnant Chicago woman slain – baby cut from womb: God tells us man is evil and in need of a Savior. You need only look at stories like this to realize how true that is. My prayers go out to this poor grieving family and injured baby.

Wake up Lingenfelter: Since only a small group of people are using the senior center, then a much smaller group of people are using the golf course! To me that is a group we should not support at all.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | January 31, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 28, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 5, 2019
Rants and Raves | May 9, 2019
Rants and Raves | December 19, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
24
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News