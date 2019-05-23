Strange But True May 24, 2019

Someone breaks into home, takes nothing, gives it good scrub

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man's home last week didn't take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless.

Nate Roman tells The Boston Globe that when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there.

Nothing was missing, but the 44-year-old Roman noticed the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and the toilets scrubbed. They even crafted origami roses on the toilet paper rolls.

He called the experience "weird and creepy" and contacted police.

Sgt. Daniel Campbell says that the department hasn't heard of similar episodes and that there are no suspects.

Roman says he may have left his back door unlocked. He thinks perhaps a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.

Bird lays eggs on fake turf, displacing soccer teams for now

TEANECK, N.J. – A little birdie has displaced soccer players in New Jersey.

The Record reports that a killdeer laid its eggs about two weeks ago on a patch of synthetic grass near the south goal in Teaneck’s Votee Park.

Public works employees have cordoned off the nest with cones and yellow tape.

It could take one to two months for the eggs to hatch and the chicks to leave the nest.

Soccer teams are using alternative fields for the time being.