Western Arizona Humane Society out at animal shelter

Pinkie, a well-mannered American Pitbull, is ready whenever you are. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Pinkie, a well-mannered American Pitbull, is ready whenever you are. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN — Western Arizona Humane Society will cease to provide its animal shelter services to Mohave County, returning the facility at 950 Buchanan St. back to the county. As of now, there is no successor on the horizon, but the facility employees are not concerned. They hope to continue their work and don’t expect any major changes.

Supervisors will address the future of the animal shelter during their regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

County Manager Mike Hendrix said his staff is working hard, putting together a proposal to prepare the county to efficiently take over the shelter. There is a whole package of decisions to be made – regarding the budget and getting veterinary services provider on board.

The county is not necessarily taking over permanently.

“Right now we have no bids, so there is little option,” said Hendrix, who also expects the shelter to continue to function in a similar way as before. “The fees will be the same. In fact, the supervisors have already approved the fees. And, of course, we are open for bids in the future.”

The contract with WAHS expires at the end of June. The main reason why the organization is backing out is it cannot maintain the facility, as WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore indicated in an April 22 letter to the Mohave County Procurement Department. She also said the organization could not keep up with medical expenses.

The condition of the animal shelter has been an issue for a long time, and Hendrix admits it is, in fact, in a bad shape. There are at least two supervisors, Chairman Hildy Angius of District 2 and Jean Bishop of District 4, who would like the see a new facility built.

The shelter’s Operations Manager Nicole Mangiameli is hopeful when it comes to the future cooperation with the county. But she wishes more people would come and visit the shelter instead of just talking about it, typically on Facebook and usually spreading nonsense.

“Contrary to what people say online, we didn’t euthanize any dogs within the last eight months due to the lack of space,” Mangiameli said. “You can quote me on that.”

