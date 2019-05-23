Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, May 23, 2019 to honor Phoenix Firefighter Brian Beck Jr. Firefighter Beck passed away after battling occupational-related cancer. Beck, a third-generation firefighter, served at the Phoenix Fire Department for eight years.
“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Firefighter Brian Beck Jr. and our prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Ducey said. “Brian was a dedicated member of the Phoenix Fire Department and lived a life of honor while serving and protecting Arizonans. In honor of Firefighter Beck’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration
