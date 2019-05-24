4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
KINGMAN – Interstate 40 westbound has partially reopened about 10 miles southwest of Kingman at milepost 36, with one lane now open.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way vehicle was reported traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near milepost 36.
Shortly after, a head-on collision was reported involving the wrong way vehicle. DPS confirmed that there are four fatalities.
Drivers should expect delays while crews continue cleaning up after an earlier crash. Eastbound lanes were unaffected.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
