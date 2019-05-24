Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
Updated as of Friday, May 24, 2019 11:42 AM
Editor's note: See the updated story, 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
KINGMAN – A crash has closed westbound lanes near Griffith Road on Interstate 40 at milepost 36. To avoid getting stuck in backup, exit no later than Oatman Highway, exit 44.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way vehicle was reported traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near milepost 36.
Shortly after, a head-on collision was reported involving the wrong way vehicle. There are multiple fatalities. It's still to be determined when I-40 will reopen.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
