Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40

Editor's note: See the updated story, 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40

KINGMAN – A crash has closed westbound lanes near Griffith Road on Interstate 40 at milepost 36. To avoid getting stuck in backup, exit no later than Oatman Highway, exit 44.

We are investigating a wrong-way crash with multiple fatalities on westbound I-40 at MP 36, 14 miles west of Kingman. @ArizonaDOT has provided alternate route information. No ETA to re-open. https://t.co/k33GsO5X2f — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 24, 2019 by Dept. Public Safety

According to the Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way vehicle was reported traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near milepost 36.

I-40 westbound remains closed 14 miles west of #Kingman. Alternate routes to the California state line include taking US 93 in Kingman, followed by state routes 68 and 95. An extended closure is likely. #aztraffic https://t.co/UYAq6INaE3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 24, 2019 by Arizona DOT

Shortly after, a head-on collision was reported involving the wrong way vehicle. There are multiple fatalities. It's still to be determined when I-40 will reopen.

More information will be released as it becomes available.



Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation