Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
KINGMAN (AP) — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 killed at least five people Friday, the latest in a string of recent fatal wrecks as the state struggles to combat the problem of drivers traveling in the wrong direction.
In the latest crash, an 82-year-old man from Nevada was driving the wrong way on a highway near the California and Nevada state lines, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. He died at a hospital.
Few other details had been released, including whether anyone else was injured. State Trooper Vanessa L. Sevilla said she could not release the names of the victims until their families had been notified.
The wreck occurred about 14 miles southwest of Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said westbound lanes have partially reopened.
The problem of wrong-way drivers in Arizona has become so serious that state lawmakers last year made it a felony to drive the wrong way while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Transportation officials have installed a first-of-its-kind system to detect wrong-way drivers. Thermal cameras positioned at off-ramps along a 15-mile stretch of freeway in the Phoenix area alert authorities when a vehicle enters the freeway in the wrong direction.
Larger and lowered "Wrong Way" and "Do Not Enter" signs also have been installed on hundreds of freeway ramps and overpasses in Phoenix and rural state highways.
In another wrong-way wreck in Arizona earlier this month, a female driver slammed head-on into a vehicle on Interstate 10 in southern Arizona, killing a woman and her two adult sons. A third son was hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman traveling alone in the car that caused the May 5 crash also died.
Four people died in March when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on a remote stretch of Interstate 10 in western Arizona collided head-on with a van carrying British indie-pop duo Her's.
Bandmates Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading were killed along with their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson as they headed to California after a performance in Phoenix. The truck driver also died.
Associated Press writer Paul Davenport contributed from Phoenix.
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
24
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*