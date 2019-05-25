BNSF Railway work requires street closures downtown
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 7:26 p.m.
KINGMAN – Motorists should expect street closures this coming week in downtown Kingman.
According to a City press release, BNSF Railway will be performing work that will result in street closures Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29.
The closures will be at the railroad crossings at Second and Fourth streets at Andy Devine Avenue. Detour signage will be in place.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
