Help Them Help You | Emergency dispatchers must gather specific information from callers before help can arrive

If having to dial 911, there’s a good chance the caller is experiencing one of the most stressful, emotional and fearful times in their life. The dispatcher on the other end of the line does everything in their power to provide help as quickly as possible, but in order to do so, there are steps that must be taken and information that needs to be collected.

The Kingman 911 Communication Center downtown handles calls related to six fire agencies, including the Kingman Fire Department, the Kingman Police Department and Emergency Medical Services. On average, dispatchers receive 100,000 calls a year, 55,000 of which result in dispatching one of the agencies named above.

That call volume means time is of the essence when a dispatcher is on the line with a reporting party.

“Time means the difference between a positive outcome and a negative outcome in a lot of cases,” explained Deann MacLeod, administrator at the dispatch center. “For us, efficiency means time. If we’re not efficient in our processes, in our questioning, it’s going to create a delay in getting an officer or firefighter there safely.”

That’s why the dispatchers in Kingman are trained to be the “quarterbacks” of those emergency calls, said KFD Chief Jake Rhoades.

“We really try to drive in from Day 1, even in the hiring process, that they’re in charge, and we need that personality that goes with that because they’re not only in charge of that reporting party, then they’re in charge of police and fire and EMS to give directions,” he said of dispatchers. “In that emergency situation, that personality is the quarterback, they’re calling the shots.”

In keeping in line with the chief’s football metaphor, the quarterback can’t do much without help from his or her team. In instances of an emergency, that, in part, refers to the reporting party. Before help can arrive, dispatchers must ask the caller a string of questions necessary to ensure the correct agency responds and the safety of those responding to and present at the scene.

What dispatchers need from you

In all cases, dispatchers will ask callers the location and nature of their emergency. That is so they can dispatch the proper agency.

“Situational awareness is what I call it,” MacLeod said of the importance of knowing where you are. “No matter where you are, know where you are and be able to convey that to whoever’s on the phone so that we can get you help quickly.”

They will also ask for a callback number in case the call gets disconnected or if more information is needed down the line. It’s important to note that the dispatcher will keep callers on the line until they have the necessary information. Those in emergency situations should never assume 911 has all they need and hang up.

“We give you permission to hang up, if that makes sense. If it’s a medical situation and we need you to stay on the phone, we will tell you we’re going to stay on the phone until help arrives,” MacLeod said. “If its non-emergent, we will let you know ‘OK I’m going to go ahead and let you go, and if anything changes call us back for further information.’ You hang up on us before we’re finished getting what we need, we’re going to call you back.”

Dispatchers may also ask questions for which callers may not understand the reason. Rest assured, if asked a question by a dispatcher, the answer is important. If, for instance, asked if there were any drugs or alcohol involved in an incident, it is not to build a police report. It’s to ensure the safety of first responders and the public.

“We may ask you some questions that you may not understand why we’re asking, but we want to make sure we do not send a firefighter or an officer into a situation in which they’re going to be injured or killed,” MacLeod explained.

Rhoades summarized by saying there are no unnecessary questions.

“Every question has a purpose in that everything they’re doing is either for safety or information,” he said.

Almost everyone knows that it’s important to remain calm when calling 911. However, MacLeod and her dispatchers understand that is nearly impossible in many cases. That’s why they employ what MacLeod described as the “mom or dad voice,” in an effort to bring the caller down to a level where questions can be asked and answered.

“It’s important to stay calm, but they’re not going to be,” she said. “You have a baby that’s not breathing, it doesn’t matter how much you say it’s important for you to be calm. They can’t, they just can’t.”

Information dispatchers can do without

Sometimes callers give dispatchers too much background information on their situation, i.e., saying things like “It all started six weeks ago.” Those additional pieces of information can be relayed to first responders who arrive on scene.

“I don’t need to know what happened before today, I need to know why you’re calling me today,” MacLeod said. “Tell me exactly what happened today.”

Tips from first responders

Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries said that he and his department would rather respond to 10 calls that result in no action than miss one that does require action.

“We never want people to hesitate calling about something that doesn’t seem or look right,” he said, later adding that people shouldn’t assume someone else has made the call and not dial.

The goal is always to serve the community and send help as quickly as possible.

“Just understand that we are here to help and that we truly do care about what you’re going through,” MacLeod said. “We’re going to do our best to get you help as quickly as possible.”