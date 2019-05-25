Horoscopes | May 26, 2019

Birthdays: Helena Bonham Carter, 53; Lenny Kravitz, 55; Pam Grier, 70; Stevie Nicks, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose your words wisely. You’ll avoid an argument if you stay out of conversations with people who don’t share your beliefs.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your sights on what you want, and don’t skip a beat. A personal change will do you good and position you for opportunities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be wary of anyone pressuring you or using emotional tactics to get you to do something that is excessive or indulgent. Take care of your health and well-being, and focus on diet, exercise and being the best you can be.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A trip or spending time with close friends or family will do you good. Romance is highlighted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will use unexpected tactics to pressure you into something you shouldn’t do. Use your intelligence, and draw support from people you have been able to trust in the past.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for physical activities or unusual events that will encourage you to make new friends or form closer relationships with the people or person you enjoy being with most. Love and romance will improve your personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn something new. Branching out and discovering what’s available will encourage you to make a positive lifestyle change.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An experience you have today will open your mind, heart and spirit to something new and exciting. A positive change is heading your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation will cause havoc. Be honest, and clear the air instead of letting things fester.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change at home will make a difference. A romantic gesture will change the way someone feels about you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opportunity to improve your living space or arrangements. Don’t let your emotions stand between you and getting what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen carefully and stay focused on what will bring the most in return. Give-and-take will be necessary if you want to make sure things get done properly.