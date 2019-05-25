Kuch, Swapp win Race for Hospice 10K

KINGMAN – The 16th annual Route 66 Race for Hospice proved, once again, that running a marathon can help more than just one person.

Kingman Regional Medical Center and the Dambar Steakhouse hosted the race downtown May 11. Proceeds supported operations of the KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice Home, which provides comfort and care to people with limited-life expectancy.

Mary Chan was also instrumental, as she raised $5,000 in support of this year’s race.

Dan Kuch won the men’s 10K (37 minutes), while Jennifer Swapp finished first in the women’s 10K in 42:25. The race began at the Powerhouse Visitor Center on Route 66 and continued just past Copper Ridge Apartments on Hualapai Mountain Road before returning to the Powerhouse.

Chris Brady was the top finisher in the men’s 5K at 20:36 and Jamie Rose ran a 22:22 to take first in the women’s 5K.

The route featured a trek from the Powerhouse to the crest of El Trovatore Hill and back.

Information provided by KRMC