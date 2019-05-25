Public Health issues hepatitis A alert in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Public Health Department issued a hepatitis A alert after several local cases were identified within the last few months.

“We had more than five cases within the past nine months,” said Mohave County Public Health Department Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine. “So yes, it is an increase.”

Hepatitis A is a serious and contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is most commonly spread when someone puts something in their mouth that has touched feces, or soiled fingers of an infected person such as food, drinks, or other contaminated objects.

It can also be spread through illicit drug use (whether injected or not) as well as sexual contact.



“In Arizona, the most vulnerable groups seem to be the homeless, recently incarcerated and drug users,” Valentine said.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is by getting vaccinated. One dose of vaccine is 95% effective in preventing disease if given within two weeks of exposure to hepatitis A.

“We provide the vaccine to children for free, regardless of their insurance status,” Valentine said. “To adults, we offer the vaccine for a fee of $65 dollars. The vaccine we use now is new so it makes sense for adults who were vaccinated while children to get vaccinated again.”

Hepatitis A symptoms include: abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tiredness, dark urine, fever, loss of appetite, light or gray colored stools, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes).

For more information about hepatitis A and how to prevent it, visit https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/afaq.htm. For more information about the vaccine, please call the Mohave County Department of Public Health-Nursing at (928) 753-0714.