Rants and Raves | May 26, 2019

Kingman Eagle Scout David Biediger, 15, already has plans for the future. He wants to become a military policeman in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Eagle Scout: Good job, young man! Excellent to see a person commit to a long-term, difficult goal at an early age. Like Dr. Phil says, “The difference between a dream and a goal is a plan.” Congratulations!

Sheri Kavanaugh – Carrier: You were our carrier for five years. Prompt and reliable. You are missed. RIP Sheri Kavanaugh.

Kushner’s immigration plan would displace more workers: The true danger to American workers is runaway greed in corporate America, NOT immigrants. Automation is a part of this equation, as is the concept of “right to work” (FOR LESS), causing workers to need 2 jobs just to survive!

Christine Flowers: Wistful for a time when athletes did not use sports for social justice: I am wistful for a time when we see an end to racial disparities in our justice system! Ms. Flowers is welcome to move to Russia, or another dictatorship, where free speech is outlawed! Please, spare us your privileged whining.

Pregnant Chicago woman slain; baby taken from body: Sick story of sick, unGodly humans. Last word, baby barely hanging on, mother’s body thrown out like garbage. The middle-aged woman and two others responsible then advertised for money to bury “their” baby – before the baby had died.

Eliminating abortion requires a language of love: The “language of love” does not include any provisions for quality of life after birth. No health care, childcare, food or shelter. It doesn’t respect the lives of young children being torn from their families and placed in cages, either. Hypocrisy!

