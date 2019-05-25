OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 26
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Senate Republicans add new requirements to people proposing own laws

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, says the real goal of SB 1451 is to set up a system that allows otherwise valid petitions to be disqualified for technical reasons. (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, says the real goal of SB 1451 is to set up a system that allows otherwise valid petitions to be disqualified for technical reasons. (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 7:23 p.m.

PHOENIX – Rejecting complaints from Democrats, Senate Republicans voted late Friday to add a series of new requirements that have to be met by people proposing their own laws and constitutional amendments.

Some of the changes are procedural, such as saying that paid and out-of-state petition circulators cannot gather signatures until they register with the Secretary of State's Office. And registration is prohibited for anyone who has been convicted of fraud, forgery, identity theft, or has been a convicted of any felony and not has his or her civil rights restored.

But Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said the real goal of SB 1451 is to set up a system that allows otherwise valid petitions to be disqualified for technical reasons.

He said that's being done intentionally by those opposed to the kind of ideas pushed by voters after they could not get the Legislature to consider their pleas. More to the point, Quezada said it allows foes of these ballot measures to quash the proposals before voters get their chance to weigh in.

"This allows them to go to court and sue to knock off groups of signatures,'' he said.

They can do that, Quezada said, because SB 1451 sets up traps.

For example, he said forgetting to include a circulator's registration number on a petition sheet would invalidate all the signatures on that sheet, even if the person actually was qualified to circulate the petition and even if the petition was filled in with all the necessary information and all those who signed provided all the necessary information.

What's worse, said Quezada, is that a previously approved change in law requiring "strict compliance'' with all election laws means that a single stray mark on a petition could invalidate the signatures of all 15 people who signed it.

"This is a cowardly approach to furthering a political agenda,'' he said. "Instead of fighting for those issues based on the merits of those issues at the ballot we are instead finding ways to throw these petitions off the ballot ... for purely technical reasons.''

The 16-10 vote sends the measure back to the House to approve some last-minute technical changes.

The measure is now on the desk of Gov. Doug Ducey who is expected to sign it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State senate votes for new rules on initiative petitions
Lawmakers, business leaders aiming to add requirements to initiative process
Court rules people have right to craft voter initiatives
TPT initiative survives initial court appearance
‘Dark money’ vote looking as if it won’t happen

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News