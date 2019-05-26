Court House monument is there to remind us of the WWI fallen

KINGMAN – There is a copper monument in front of Mohave County Court House, 401 E. Spring St. Not many pay attention to it, typically too busy with whatever matter has brought them to the court in the first place. Presently, with the court house under renovation, the monument is less accessible than ever. But that will change soon.

Kingman’s WWI monument will be restored and the rededication ceremony will be conducted at noon June 29.

But what is it all about? Who are the Doughboy, who faces east, and the Sailor, who faces west, and what do they represent?

It is difficult to recreate events that took place nearly one hundred years ago, especially if they happened on another continent. But Bob Wallace, director of the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities is determined to find out more about those locals who died as part of the WWI effort.

It was 1917 and the U.S. was building an army of 4 million. They were mainly 18- and 19-year-olds from all over the country, including young farmers and miners from Mohave County. Two million were sent to fight the Germans in Europe, and 110,000 died within a year. That is a lot compared to other military efforts.

WWI is the one that changed the nature of war, from a theater ruled by honor and symbols to a slaughterhouse. For Americans, it started it 1918, but Europeans had experienced its brutality already in 1914, when a local episode in the Balkans exploded, engulfing the whole world.

“It was so terrible that people thought we would never fight another war,” said Wallace. “That’s why the Doughboy carries a riffle with a bayonet and a hand grenade. That’s all they had against the fully automated German war machine. The Industrial Revolution brought tanks, machine guns, and weapons had become more precise, too. The U.S. soldiers were outgunned in Europe, but they demonstrated great perseverance.”

There was a copper machine gun that once stood between the Doughboy and the Sailor. A “live machine,” says Wallace. A very rare one. It was stolen years ago, but now a new machine gun will be brought back and installed in its proper place.

Come celebrate the memory of those WWI heroes on June 29. Complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers will be a reward for those who arrive early.