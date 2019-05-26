Father and son honored for military service

KINGMAN – This Memorial Day, the Galvan family is celebrating a momentous event with father and son being honored by the City of Kingman by having their military banners flown across from one another on Beale Street.



1st Sgt. Fernando Galvan III has more than 20 years of service in the Marines Corp as an inspector instructor for a weapons company, the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment in Austin, Texas.

Anthony Ray Galvan, his son, graduated from boot camp in San Diego, California in March. Private Galvan is stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He will soon be trained as an automotive maintenance technician.

Information provided by the Tri State Veterans Honor Trust