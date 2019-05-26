Father and son honored for military service
KINGMAN – This Memorial Day, the Galvan family is celebrating a momentous event with father and son being honored by the City of Kingman by having their military banners flown across from one another on Beale Street.
1st Sgt. Fernando Galvan III has more than 20 years of service in the Marines Corp as an inspector instructor for a weapons company, the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment in Austin, Texas.
Anthony Ray Galvan, his son, graduated from boot camp in San Diego, California in March. Private Galvan is stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He will soon be trained as an automotive maintenance technician.
Information provided by the Tri State Veterans Honor Trust
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*