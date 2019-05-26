Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club names Gerlach May Citizen of the Month
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club named Tim Gerlach as its May Citizen of the Month during its May 17 meeting. Gerlach is president of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 in Kingman, which sponsors The Young Eagles. This year it has completed two Young Eagles Flight Rallies with a third planned, and have hosted a flight safety seminar in cooperation with the FAA and USMC. Now being organized is the 2019 Kingman Air Fest, fly-in and open house scheduled for Oct.19. From left to right: Rotarian Susan Williams, Tim Gerlach, daughter Dakotah, Gerlach’s wife, Wendy, and niece, Sadi.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*