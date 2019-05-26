Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club names Gerlach May Citizen of the Month

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club named Tim Gerlach as its May Citizen of the Month during its May 17 meeting. Gerlach is president of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 in Kingman, which sponsors The Young Eagles. This year it has completed two Young Eagles Flight Rallies with a third planned, and have hosted a flight safety seminar in cooperation with the FAA and USMC. Now being organized is the 2019 Kingman Air Fest, fly-in and open house scheduled for Oct.19. From left to right: Rotarian Susan Williams, Tim Gerlach, daughter Dakotah, Gerlach’s wife, Wendy, and niece, Sadi.