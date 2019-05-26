Larson Lifeskill winners named for perseverance

Larson Lifeskills winners persevere – The final Larson Lifeskill winners have been named for the year. The last lifeskill students focused on was perseverance. These winners show perseverance here by “marching” to the end-of-the-year finish line. They have maintained work ethic, leadership, quality behavior and academics while many students “slide” into the finish line. The winners from left to right are: Grace Baker (age 11), Sophia Guzman (age 11), Angel Perry (age 11), Shafeeq Dowling (age 10), Hailey Knisley (age 10), and Isabelle Ruebush (age 10). Information provided by Larson Lifeskills