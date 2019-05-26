OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, May 27
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Larson Lifeskill winners named for perseverance

Left to right are: Grace Baker (age 11), Sophia Guzman (age 11), Angel Perry (age 11), Shafeeq Dowling (age 10), Hailey Knisley (age 10), and Isabelle Ruebush (age 10), our Larson Lifeskills winners.

Left to right are: Grace Baker (age 11), Sophia Guzman (age 11), Angel Perry (age 11), Shafeeq Dowling (age 10), Hailey Knisley (age 10), and Isabelle Ruebush (age 10), our Larson Lifeskills winners.

Originally Published: May 26, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Larson Lifeskills winners persevere – The final Larson Lifeskill winners have been named for the year. The last lifeskill students focused on was perseverance. These winners show perseverance here by “marching” to the end-of-the-year finish line. They have maintained work ethic, leadership, quality behavior and academics while many students “slide” into the finish line. The winners from left to right are: Grace Baker (age 11), Sophia Guzman (age 11), Angel Perry (age 11), Shafeeq Dowling (age 10), Hailey Knisley (age 10), and Isabelle Ruebush (age 10). Information provided by Larson Lifeskills

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photo | Daring to Persevere
Kingman Photo | Honesty Is the Best Policy
Kingman Photo | R-E-S-P-E-C-T this Month’s Life Skill
Lifeskill winners lent helping hands to learning
Larson Lifeskill winners of compassion announced

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News