Lee Williams High School salutatorian receives Student Rotarian

Cameron Spencer, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the Spring 2019 semester. (Photo courtesy of James Spencer)

Originally Published: May 26, 2019 7:23 p.m.

Cameron Spencer, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the Spring 2019 semester. He was selected because of his excellence in academics, leadership and community service. Cameron has proved his academic excellence during his four years at LWHS. He received the 2018 AZ Merit award for the top score in ELA III and scored highly proficient on AzMerit in ELA I and II, Algebra II and geometry. Additionally, he was the LWHS representative to Boys’ State in 2018. Spencer is ranked second in his graduating class. Spencer’s dedication as a volunteer has been exemplified through his leadership inside and outside of school. He has been an active leader in National Honor Society, Link Leaders, American Sign Language Club, and Marshall Brennan Club. He served as the 2019 class president. Additionally, Cameron has been a member of the cross country team and has been an active volunteer at Kingman Regional Medical Center. After graduation, Spencer will attend Northern Arizona University with a dual major in psychology and business management. The Kingman Rotary Club wishes the best success to Cameron as he pursues his career dreams. Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club.

