Lee Williams High School salutatorian receives Student Rotarian
Cameron Spencer, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the Spring 2019 semester. He was selected because of his excellence in academics, leadership and community service. Cameron has proved his academic excellence during his four years at LWHS. He received the 2018 AZ Merit award for the top score in ELA III and scored highly proficient on AzMerit in ELA I and II, Algebra II and geometry. Additionally, he was the LWHS representative to Boys’ State in 2018. Spencer is ranked second in his graduating class. Spencer’s dedication as a volunteer has been exemplified through his leadership inside and outside of school. He has been an active leader in National Honor Society, Link Leaders, American Sign Language Club, and Marshall Brennan Club. He served as the 2019 class president. Additionally, Cameron has been a member of the cross country team and has been an active volunteer at Kingman Regional Medical Center. After graduation, Spencer will attend Northern Arizona University with a dual major in psychology and business management. The Kingman Rotary Club wishes the best success to Cameron as he pursues his career dreams. Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Residents have been surprised when they find out their sheds don’t meet setback requirements
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*