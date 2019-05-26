OFFERS
Miner Editorial | Memorial Day: It’s not just a barbecue day

Originally Published: May 26, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This Miner Editorial first ran on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018.

The sun is shining, the weather is perfect, the bratwursts and hamburgers and skewers are on the grill. Today is the perfect day to go camping, hiking, for a drive up or down Route 66, and for spending some quality time with family.

However, while enjoying the last day of the three-day weekend, it’s also important to remember what Memorial Day is really about.

At some point today, remember to take a moment to appreciate exactly what today means.

Memorial Day is a day to remember our fallen soldiers. A time to reflect on just what their sacrifices mean and how we are affected.

Today is also a day to offer condolences, flowers, shoulders and moments to those families who have lost a loved one overseas or domestically fighting for our freedoms. Some of those are sons and daughters, sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers, and while spending time outside barbecuing with your family is nice, try to remember not everyone has that privilege.

Walk through the cemetery and place flowers on a random soldier’s grave. Tell your children or grandchildren what today is all about.

It’s not about the sales and commercialism. It’s not about the first pool party of the year, or the first campout since graduation.

Share a somber moment today. Talk about the fighting and the wars and the people who have died. Talk about what you remember from your lifetime, whether that is Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, or Germany. Be open, be honest.

Spending time with family over a campfire or a grill aren’t bad things to do today. Go ahead and spend that time with family. Still enjoy the lovely spring weather. Still enjoy those sizzling burgers.

Just take one moment today. One moment to remember all those who have lost their lives fighting for our country, fighting for what the collective conscience believes in: freedom for everyone, despite their race, color or creed. They gave us a chance to prosper and a chance at an everlasting, eternal pursuit of happiness.

Thank you to the families who have lost someone. The Daily Miner editorial board appreciates their efforts and their sacrifice.

