Column | Remembering those who gave all

On Memorial Day, we honor the members of our military who gave the last full measure of devotion while carrying out their duties both here at home and overseas. This day each year serves as the principle reminder that freedom isn’t free. Memorial Day is about remembering those who gave their all for our freedoms.

Over the course of our nation’s history, over a million Americans have sacrificed their life in battle in order to protect our country, our way of life, and our freedom. Since 2001, 2,501 of our nation’s finest have paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. So many more heroes perish in training, or from the long-term effects of toxic exposures like Agent Orange. Too many others make it home from battle to suffer with the wounds of war and take their own lives.

We remember Staff Sgt. Alexander Conrad of Chandler, who died in June 2018 in Somalia from injuries sustained from indirect enemy fire. We remember Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand, 34, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and Capt. Travis W. Brannon, 30, of Nashville, Tennessee who died during a training accident at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in March. These are just some of the countless stories of brave Americans who fought and died to preserve our way of life.

Memorial Day also serves as a reminder that we must take care of those who served our country not only in life, but in death as well. When I first got to Congress, female WWII pilots were denied the opportunity to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. These brave trailblazers put their lives on the line to serve our country and broke glass ceilings for future pilots – like myself – but were deprived of the same rights as their male counterparts. In 2016, President Barack Obama signed my legislation into law that opened up the gates of Arlington to these pioneers and patriots. I was honored to attend the funeral of Elaine Harmon – whose family brought the discrimination to my attention – as she was finally laid to rest with full military honors. I am proud to have been their champion and provided the Women Airforce Service Pilots the honor of an Arlington burial that they earned.

This Memorial Day, I encourage you to spend a moment reflecting on the servicemen and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to pray for their families. We have the freedom to have a barbeque and swim in the pool, the freedom to take a day off from work, the freedom to go shopping, the freedom to attend church, the freedom to voice your opinion – all because of them. Their families miss them every day, and the impact of their loss is immeasurable. I hope that you’ll join me in taking just a moment to remind ourselves of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect those freedoms we often take for granted. Have a meaningful Memorial Day.