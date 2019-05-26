You and the kids want to be sure to not miss ‘Aladdin’

Once upon a time, there was a little girl who was angry that Disney had not made a princess who looked like her. The girl’s parents were from India and she spoke Hindi at home. She knew her heritage was rich with real royalty. One day, the little girl got sick and had to spend a week in the hospital. Her mom brought her a VHS tape of Disney’s “Aladdin.” Overjoyed, the little girl called her best friend and the two girls watched the movie every day and sang along to all of the songs. The magic of Disney helped the little girl get better. Director, Guy Richie, brings that magic back with a live fully melanated remake of Disney magic.

Spoiler Free

There is an incredible new song that should be every woman’s anthem, and the old songs are performed with gleeful Will Smith remixed stank (and yes, he will give you new laughs as Genie). The special effects are impressive. Grab your kids and go see it!

Spoilers

For fans who need to know the truth before going, Guy Richie is walking a thin line between his cannibalistic, high-energy, movie gore and honoring the substance of the animated children’s film. Disney’s hokey touch is too banal for this film to stand on its own as a classic, but Richie’s treatment of the action sequences, Will Smith’s natural comedic charm, and the dedication to sort of, kind of avoid cultural stereotypes creates a welcome retelling of the foundational animation.

Jasmine

Zero Damsel. All Queen. Naomi Scott gives us a brand new Princess Jasmine. She’s a political wunderkind. She’s concerned with her people’s socioeconomic plight and dodges her father’s Princely selections for her husband because she would rather be Sultan than play wife to one. Scott can sing beautifully and a new song, “Speechless,” is performed while she’s angry and doing the ugly-cry, which is followed by a rousing “Braveheart” speech. She’s worth your ticket.

Aladdin

Mena Massoud has gorgeous, bright eyes, a kind smile and affable disposition that’s perfectly suited for Aladdin’s warm-hearted qualities. He’s a bit seasoned in age to be a street urchin, but he can dance and that’s most impressive for Will Smith’s musical scores.

Genie/Will Smith

I admit I was worried about Smith’s portrayal of Robin Williams’ cherished character. Smith doesn’t disappoint. He doesn’t just stay in his lane, he creates a new one. He’s suave, zany, charismatic and presents our memorized lines with his branded fly essence that erupts superbly in the parade scene when he remixes “Prince Ali.” Smith makes us remember that he’s a musician and choreographer with an accompaniment of beat-boxing to “Never Had a Friend” in the Cave of Wonders. Genie also earns an amazing storyline twist that might jerk a few tears.

Jafar

Marwan Kenzari is an amazing actor but he is no Jafar. He is not imposing, frightening, devious or strategic. He clearly has issues, we just never discover what they are … or care. He’s more akin to the adviser who annoys you, so he has an unfortunate accident while traveling. Was Sir Ben Kingsley not available?

Abu/Carpet/Raja/Iago

This is where the film fails. Jasmine and Aladdin from the animated tale were essentially boring, but their side critters and Carpet provided the slapstick moments that we remember. This version gives them minimal screen time and only a handful of giggles. This almost makes the downtime unbearable until Smith emerges from his lamp.

Culture

Refreshingly, production designer Gemma Jackson drew inspiration from Moroccan, Persian, and Turkish cultures, and Iznik ceramics for the set design. The marketplace fits with Disney’s theme, but Jackson did not compromise on the interior details of the palace or Jafar’s study. The set easily rivals ornate period pieces from your favorite television shows. Gorgeous is an understatement. As well, the cast are mostly descended from Indian, Middle Eastern, Central/Southern Asian and African–American ethnicities.

The little girl who was thrilled to see a Disney Princess who looked like her grew up and became a physician. Now she’s raising a little princess of her own. Maybe the same magic that helped heal her mom will inspire her to never be Speechless.

Fans of the original – 4.5 out of 5

Folks who like feel-good tales – 4 out of 5