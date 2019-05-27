OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 28
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Satellite TV no longer needs the government’s protection

Peter Roff, National Columnist
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:27 p.m.

To you and me, the meaning of the word “temporary” is generally clear. It means something short-lived that we expect to go away sooner rather than later. But not when the folks in Washington use the word.

Consider the “temporary” telephone tax Congress imposed to help fund the Spanish-American War. If you check your history books, you’ll see that the war lasted from April to August of 1893. The tax, on the other hand, survived into the second Bush Administration.

Another “temporary” law, one intended to speed the commercialization, expansion, and consumer adoption of new technology is set to expire at the end of 2019. The Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization (STELAR) should be allowed to fade away, but political pressure being applied by the parties who benefit from it most may unhelpfully keep it alive.

No only have growth in the satellite television industry and advancements in technology made the continuation of STELAR unnecessary, it may never have been needed in the first. It was enacted just about 30 years ago to provide a significantly discounted compulsory copyright license to give satellite companies the right to import out-of-market network television signals into a local market. The alternative, forcing their retransmission to local broadcast stations over the air, was financial prohibitively and technologically challenging.

These rules were supposed to give satellite television a boost in their push to compete with the cable giants. It worked. Today, DirectTV is worth $235 billion, Dish is worth $17 billion, and both networks offer just about every programming option available.

Letting the STELAR Act expire wouldn’t be the end of the world. No one would have missed the final episode of “The Big Bang Theory” or the “Game of Thrones” finale (although the Twittersphere suggests a lot of folks wish they had) because screens would not have gone black had the expiration date already been reached.

What would go away are:

– The discounted compulsory copyright license for satellite retransmission of distant (or imported) broadcast signals to “unserved households.”

– A corresponding exemption from retransmission consent requirements for the carriage of these out-of-market network signals by satellite TV providers.- The requirement broadcast TV stations and satellite and cable TV companies both negotiate carriage of local broadcast signals in good faith.

According to the broadcasters, the number of satellite television subscribers who’d be impacted if the law expires as intended is now down to just about half a million. And there’s every reason to believe consumers in those markets could find other ways to pick up network signals, either by taking them down over the air or as the beneficiaries of private arrangements between providers and broadcasters.

This corporate to corporate stuff shouldn’t have any impact on what almost every viewer in America can watch. In fact, without STELAR, it might give individual communities a lift since the incentive for satellite carries to offer network affiliates from outside the coverage area instead of local news goes away. The playing field, as it were, becomes level.

It might have made sense at the start. The satellite companies were small and there were lots or policymakers who thought creating an alternative delivery system to compete with the cable companies was a good idea. Maybe. But only on a temporary basis until the competitors had achieved a kind of economic equilibrium and consumers who chose satellites over cable for whatever reason could still get their favorite network programming.

Technology is changing things faster than any of us might have believed possible at the beginning of the decade. Phones and cord-cutting have changed the way we watch programming. Netflix, Hulu, Roku, and YouTube have changed our viewing options forever, making a lot more shows available to us then was the case when the STELAR Act was conceived and signed into law.

Mature, multibillion-dollar satellite companies don’t need crony capitalist legislation protecting their interests, especially when those interests include denying consumers local news, weather, sports, and emergency information. It’s time to let it go.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

By February 2009, all analog televisions will be obsolete
Cable, television negotiations fare differently across country
Column | Living the cord-cutting dream
County urges residents to get converter box by June
Kingman Cable company, affiliate at odds over fees for CBS

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News