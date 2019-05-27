Enjoy National Trails Day with free admission to Hualapai Mountain Park
KINGMAN – With the cool weather and an extended hiking season, there will be no better time to discover, or rediscover, the treasures of Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, for free.
Admission will be free from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, 2019 as part of a nationwide celebration of American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day.
“There are so many things to do,” Parks Planner Jordan Cummins said. “In terms of guided hikes, one can choose Potato Patch Loop – four miles, pretty strenuous. Or an easier Nature Hike, if you don’t feel like walking that far.”
Trails Day is a perfect chance to meet various local groups and learn about their activities: Colorado River Area Trail Alliance (a local mountain bike club), Dolan Springs Trails System, Mohave County Public Health Department, Bureau of Land Management, Mohave County Parks Department, and Arizona Game and Fish Department.
“The Game and Fish people will participate in the guided hike,” Cummins said. “You can ask them about local animals and the environment. The best thing is that the whole nation celebrates that day. People meet and do similar things everywhere, in Kentucky and New York.”
The event flyer announces kids’ activities and snacks, but Cummins admitted Mohave County Parks Department is still working on figuring that part out.
“It’s all about keeping kids outdoors, keeping them healthy and happy,” she said. “I wasn’t here last year for this event, but this year, there is a lot of interest.”
