OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 28
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Enjoy National Trails Day with free admission to Hualapai Mountain Park

A squirrel enjoying itself in Hualapai Mountain Park. (Photo by Mohave Parks)

A squirrel enjoying itself in Hualapai Mountain Park. (Photo by Mohave Parks)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – With the cool weather and an extended hiking season, there will be no better time to discover, or rediscover, the treasures of Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, for free.

Admission will be free from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, 2019 as part of a nationwide celebration of American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day.

“There are so many things to do,” Parks Planner Jordan Cummins said. “In terms of guided hikes, one can choose Potato Patch Loop – four miles, pretty strenuous. Or an easier Nature Hike, if you don’t feel like walking that far.”

Trails Day is a perfect chance to meet various local groups and learn about their activities: Colorado River Area Trail Alliance (a local mountain bike club), Dolan Springs Trails System, Mohave County Public Health Department, Bureau of Land Management, Mohave County Parks Department, and Arizona Game and Fish Department.

“The Game and Fish people will participate in the guided hike,” Cummins said. “You can ask them about local animals and the environment. The best thing is that the whole nation celebrates that day. People meet and do similar things everywhere, in Kentucky and New York.”

The event flyer announces kids’ activities and snacks, but Cummins admitted Mohave County Parks Department is still working on figuring that part out.

“It’s all about keeping kids outdoors, keeping them healthy and happy,” she said. “I wasn’t here last year for this event, but this year, there is a lot of interest.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County celebrates National Trails Day
Things to do in the outdoors as the weather turns better
Arizona Trails Day on June 2 to promote hiking and good health
Encore performance for Santa's Hualapai Wonderland
Santa to return for Hualapai Wonderland

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News