Tue, May 28
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Families can help the planet with one reusable straw, water bottle and grocery bag at a time
3 ways to kick the plastic habit this summer

Buying a reusable water bottle, like the one in the photo above, can be used for hot and cold drinks, and can keep money in the wallet in the long run. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. These are the three Rs that can help the environment by saving money, energy and natural resources. Now that summer is peaking around the corner, families can change some of their everyday habits to help reduce plastic waste.

And reducing your plastic footprint doesn’t take a lot of effort or a drastic change. During the summer, families can work together to make the effort of going a little green by changing certain habits like not taking that plastic straw and lid at a fast food restaurant, not buying a 24-pack of plastic water bottles, or even refusing to take the plastic grocery bags at the store.

Buying a reusable water bottle and coffee cups can help by reducing the number of plastic water bottles and disposable coffee cups you buy.

Sarah Ferry, a city of Kingman Clean City Commission member, has changed certain ways to make her life, and her family’s, a little more green.

“In my family we each have our own cup and we just use that cup,” she said. “I have a cup in my car right now. I use it for coffee and for water, and it keeps my drinks ice cold.”

Water bottles nowadays come in many forms that can suit the needs of various individuals. Bottles come double insulated that can hold both cold and hot drinks that keep drinks cold or warm for a long period of time. There’s infused water bottles and bottles that send reminders to stay hydrated.

Bottled water

According to Hydration Anywhere, the average American spends about $5 per week on bottled water, meaning people can save enough to pay off their reusable bottle in a month and save over $200 a year by supplying their own water to drink.

Another way people can kick the plastic habit is taking a reusable container from home to use to bring back any leftovers from the restaurant.

Ferry said that you can take it in with you, fill it up, and you don’t have to get the Styrofoam container.

When checking out of the grocery store, most places have reusable shopping bags that can be purchased and reused multiple times during shopping trips.

Ferry said reusable shopping bags is one of the easier ones to remember because they can be kept in the car.

According to Tern Goods, reusable bags are durable and can carry more at a time than a plastic grocery bag, which offers the added bonus of keeping groceries from spilling when transporting them from the car to inside the house.

When ordering at a restaurant that has single-use plastic straws and lids, try to refuse from picking up the straw and lid and drink out of it like a normal glass.

For some people, straws are the way to go, and reusable straws are now available that come with their own bag and cleaning brush.

“What’s really important is that people make it convenient for themselves because that’s why we made all these single use stuff, for convenience,” Ferry said. “So we have to hack it and figure out how to make this a really convenient thing.”

Nowadays there are alternatives to replace single-use items, like mesh bags to replace plastic produce bags, cutlery, snack bags and even beeswax food wraps.

And if you’re trying to change habits, just take it one item at a time.

Benefits of recycling

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, benefits to recycling include:

• Reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators

• Conserves natural resources such as timber, water and minerals

• Increases economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials

• Prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials

• Saves energy

• Supports American manufacturing and conserves valuable resources

• Creates jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries in the U.S.

