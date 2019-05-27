Horoscopes | May 28, 2019
Birthdays: Chris Colfer, 29; Shanola Hampton, 42; Jack McBrayer, 46; Paul Bettany, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for opportunities, but proceed with caution. Size up your situation, learn from how others react and make decisions based on truth and potential.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s OK to change your mind or to do things differently. How you present what you know and who you are will make a difference to the way others perceive you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take your time, do your research and refuse to let your emotions take over. Temptation is the enemy, and common sense your salvation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of business. Personal change geared toward physical fitness, a healthier lifestyle and an image update will add to your overall appeal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look over every detail before you decide to make a change that could be unsafe or premature. Don’t take an unnecessary risk that could lead to heartache or loss.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t feel you have to stick to old ways of doing things if you come up with an idea, plan or more efficient way to handle matters. Explore your options, and do what works best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Observe and learn. Having a clear vision when dealing with peers or someone competitive will help you avoid being manipulated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Time spent with someone motivating or unique will encourage you to do things differently. A meeting should be set up to discuss plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Truth, loyalty and integrity will all play roles in the outcome of a situation you face. Whether you are dealing with a friend, relative or lover, put your cards on the table.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Initiate change. Experience will help you avoid making the same mistake twice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the possibilities and how you can prepare for the changes you want to implement at home or to the way you deal with work. Be aware of the toll stress is having on you physically, and make adjustments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Creativity should be part of your day. Whether you spend time helping others or you plan something romantic, do so with finesse.
