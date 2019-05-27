More than 30 instances of ‘flat earth’ graffiti lead to charges for Parker man
PARKER – A Parker man was arrested Thursday in connection with more than 30 instances of graffiti on federal land near the Parker Dam. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that deputies at its Colorado River Station worked with rangers from the Bureau of Land Management to arrest Skyler Gene Butts, 34, of Parker.
The investigation started over a year ago when officers received reports of taggings in various areas on BLM property near Parker Dam.
The taggings displayed and supported the “Flat Earth Research” and “Rise above movement”.
On Wednesday, Butts was allegedly spotted on surveillance cameras driving his company vehicle and spray painting the side of a BLM restroom facility near 1201 Parker Dam Road.
Butts was positively identified as the suspect during the investigation, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Estimated damages for defacing the property is estimated at over $5,000, the release said.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave 911
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*