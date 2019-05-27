OFFERS
More than 30 instances of ‘flat earth’ graffiti lead to charges for Parker man

Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Parker Dam, CA 92267

PARKER – A Parker man was arrested Thursday in connection with more than 30 instances of graffiti on federal land near the Parker Dam. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that deputies at its Colorado River Station worked with rangers from the Bureau of Land Management to arrest Skyler Gene Butts, 34, of Parker.

The investigation started over a year ago when officers received reports of taggings in various areas on BLM property near Parker Dam.

The taggings displayed and supported the “Flat Earth Research” and “Rise above movement”.

On Wednesday, Butts was allegedly spotted on surveillance cameras driving his company vehicle and spray painting the side of a BLM restroom facility near 1201 Parker Dam Road.

Butts was positively identified as the suspect during the investigation, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Estimated damages for defacing the property is estimated at over $5,000, the release said.

