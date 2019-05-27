OFFERS
Outdoor Briefs | Arizona Game and Fish news

You can adopt a tortoise through Arizona Game and Fish Department, but there are rules you must follow before you can be given one.(AZGFD photo)

Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Go to the Arizona Game and Fish Department and adopt a tortoise.

According to the department, “Desert tortoises offer a unique alternative to more traditional family pets and can teach many of the same life lessons to children, including responsibility, compassion, and commitment. Contrary to many assumptions, desert tortoises can be interactive and provide companionship without as many demands as a cat or dog.”

You can adopt a tortoise thru the department, but there are rules you must follow before you can be given one. You must have a securely enclosed yard or a separate enclosure in the yard. The enclosed area must include an appropriate shelter for the tortoise to escape Arizona’s extreme summer and winter temperatures.

For more information adopting a tortoise, contact the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 928-692-7700.

It’s time to apply online for fall big game tags

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it is now taking online applications for Fall 2019 big-game tags. Tags for deer, turkey, bighorn sheep, and bison are available, and the harvest objectives for the over-the-counter bear and mountain lion tags have been set.

The last day to apply for these tags is June 11.

Early bird drawing for 14th Annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle

May 31 is the deadline to apply for the early bird drawing for the 14th annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle. For those that enter early, they will be eligible for to receive one of five Vortex Ranger 1800 Rangefinders.

For each online order for raffle tickets, a sportsman will receive one chance to win a rangefinder through an incentive drawing.

In Arizona, $6.8 million has been raised through these raffles for wildlife and wildlife conservation in Arizona.

For more information go to http://arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com.

Free fishing day in Arizona is June 1

Anglers can fish Arizona waters for free on Saturday, June 1 as part of the celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week from June 1-9, 2019. Anglers will not be required to have a fishing license to fish in any public waters in Arizona. Bag limits and other regulations are still in effect and must be observed.

