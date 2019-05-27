OFFERS
Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers

Steven Anthony Leprohon

Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:26 p.m.

The owner of a Lake Havasu City motorsports business is facing three felony counts of theft and fraud after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars and failed to do work he promised his victims as part of an a small Ponzi-style scheme.

According to Havasu City Police, Steven Anthony Leprohon, 30, was charged with two counts theft, and one for fraud. He was arrested and jailed Friday, May 10.

Police said the crimes began in January 2018 when he brokered the sale of a man’s off-road vehicle, valued at $50,000, without the true owner’s knowledge or consent. Police said he told the victim that he received $7,000, but no money was ever produced.

The victim told police it appears that the vehicle was sold to someone in California and that unidentified person refuses to contact anyone.

Police detailed several other incidents that Leprohon is accused of:

He allegedly collected $10,000 for engine work on a person’s boat, never made the repairs and sold parts off the engine. The loss is estimated at more than $10,000;

Leprohon allegedly collected $10,000 from another person to work on a person’s boat engine, never made the promised repairs and sold the engine for parts. The victim, when he spoke to Leprohon, was told to take him to court. The victim said, despite Leprohon’s alleged work, the engine had broken down on numerous occasions, sometimes leaving the man and his family stranded.

He is also accused of collecting $17,000 for boat repair work, but never did it. The victim also said it appeared parts from another boat had been placed on his vessel.

Another victim alleged the theft of $9,747.23 for repair work that Leprohon promised to perform, but allegedly never did.

Police said during interviews with Leprohon that he allegedly admitted to falling behind in his business transactions and using one money from one customer to complete work from others. Leprohon did say he had permission from a man to sell an off-road vehicle, which the man disputed.

