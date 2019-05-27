Rants and Raves | May 28, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Coyote contests: Thank goodness all these groups stood up to the crazed notion of coyote killing contests! Don Martin, stop trying to kill all our indigenous wildlife. There is no “sport” in these “contests” except for the lust to kill.
Eliminating abortion requires a labor of love: Nothing says “love” like forcing a teenager, or any woman, who has been brutally raped to bear and care for her rapist’s child! Or a poor, single woman with several children to be forced to birth another into dire poverty!
Scraping sex education rule: We need simple, clear sex education, with ZERO promotion OR condemnation of ANY lifestyle! That’s impartial biology, so kids can make informed decisions about sex, and be protected from unwanted pregnancies and STDs that could harm them! Get real people.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave 911
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*