Rants and Raves | May 28, 2019

Coyote killing contest has strong statements opposing it. (Prescott Valley Tribune file photo)

Originally Published: May 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Coyote contests: Thank goodness all these groups stood up to the crazed notion of coyote killing contests! Don Martin, stop trying to kill all our indigenous wildlife. There is no “sport” in these “contests” except for the lust to kill.

Eliminating abortion requires a labor of love: Nothing says “love” like forcing a teenager, or any woman, who has been brutally raped to bear and care for her rapist’s child! Or a poor, single woman with several children to be forced to birth another into dire poverty!

Scraping sex education rule: We need simple, clear sex education, with ZERO promotion OR condemnation of ANY lifestyle! That’s impartial biology, so kids can make informed decisions about sex, and be protected from unwanted pregnancies and STDs that could harm them! Get real people.

