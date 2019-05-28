All passengers safely evacuated from sinking boat Sunday
KINGMAN – All passengers on a boat that began taking water Sunday, May 26 on Lake Havasu were able to exit the watercraft safely, reports the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arriving at the scene deputies determined a 1990 20-foot Ultra boat occupied by nine people was traveling in the North Basin on Lake Havasu when it began to take waves over the bow and started to swamp.
The operator maneuvered the boat to the Mesquite Bay fishing docks where the passengers safely exited before the watercraft sunk completely. It was later recovered by a local salvage company.
Alcohol was not a factor in the incident. Weather, however, was a factor.
In reporting Memorial Day Weekend boating statistics, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made note of the weekend’s weather and windy conditions. There were 16 boater assists, many of which resulted from the high winds. The sheriff’s office said in a press release that Sunday’s wind also kept boating traffic down.
The MCSO Division of Boating Safety made 244 contacts, issued 14 citations, made five OUI arrests and one felony aggravated OUI arrest. It investigated two non-injury boat crashes, made one drug arrest and one stolen watercraft arrest.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
