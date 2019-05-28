Bug Masters presents its Student Awards for school year

KINGMAN – Bug Masters, a local pest control service business, named its recipients for the Bug Masters School Awards for the school year 2018-2019.

This year’s award winners are: Black Mountain School – Derek Blowers, Cedar Hills School – Jewels Herrera, Cerbat Elementary – Emily Caillouete, Desert Willow Elementary – Alonso Barocio, Hualapai Elementary – Jane Esplin, Kingman High – Julian Mann, Kingman Middle – Kevin La Pointe, Lee Williams High – Zach Tempert, Manzanita Elementary – Anne Mariyah Rosales, Mt. Tipton School – Delilah Carrera, White Cliffs Middle – Troy Edwards, and PASS/PALS – Rya Loader.