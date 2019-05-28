OFFERS
Tue, May 28
City wants police, fire pensions fully funded by 2036

The City of Kingman has begun to address the approximately $30 million in unfunded liability for police and fire personnel pensions. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City’s fire and police trust funds are currently underfunded by more than $30 million, but City Council at its last meeting took an initial step in achieving a 100% funded status by 2036.

City Finance Director Tina Moline explained to councilmembers that Arizona’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System is underfunded as a whole. For Kingman, that translates to $30.2 million in unfunded liability.

To address the issue, the state Legislature passed House Bill 2097 which requires governing bodies to adopt pension funding policies by July 2019.

“We are required to identify our funding ratio goal, the date that we plan on attaining that, and then how we plan on attaining that goal,” Moline said.

She said the City will take several actions to meet its goal of fully funding pension liability by June 30, 2036. The City will continue making its annual required contribution, and in addition will prepay those payments and budgeted Public Safety Personnel Retirement System expenditures.

The City will use “one-time monies” each year from the general fund to catch up on that liability. However, should the general fund not allow for that expenditure, the City will have some flexibility.

“Specifically, we’re including in the policy that the City Council will dedicate a one-time payment toward paying down the City’s unfunded pension liability each fiscal year as part of the adopted budget if the general fund’s budgeted fund balance exceeds 40% of its budgeted expenditures and outgoing transfers.”

The proposed budget to be voted on in June includes about a $3.1 million paydown on the $30.2 million debt.

In Fiscal Year 2019, the City will maintain its annual required contribution by paying just more than $3 million from operating funds. What’s more is that the City, according to the now-adopted funding policy, will pay the budgeted PSPRS expenditure in full on the first business day of each fiscal year. The resolution states that expenditure will vary each year but will be more than the annual required contribution. Last year, that figure was around $3.3 million.

Contact
