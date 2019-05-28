Community View | The American Militia will be here when needed

The American Militia isn’t the National Guard or military reserve. It exists today only in the hearts and minds of patriotic citizens who hold dear our United States of America, the Constitution, our democratic system of government and the American way of life. Future members don’t even know they are future members because the American Militia has yet to form.

What if the unthinkable happens?

• Coordinated cyber-warfare attacks cripple our nation’s power grid, transportation, fuel supplies and communications infrastructure

• Intentionally released communicable diseases overwhelm our public health systems and hospitals to create widespread panic

• Food and water supplies disappear; the strong take from the weak; the dollar is worthless

• Federal, state and local governments collapse; law and order no longer exists; anarchy reigns

Russia, Cuba, China, Iran and North Korea will immediately invade the United States with air, sea and land forces to gain control as it teeters in confusion and starts to fall.

Our enemies will be aided by fifth-column agents and collaborators already in place with equipment and specific missions. Our National Military Command Center likely has plans for this scenario and will strike fast and effectively. Those plans task active duty and reserve Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, as well as state National Guard units.

As regions fall to invaders, they will establish occupation forces to control our citizens by killing innocent men, women and children to terrorize everyone into submission. This is the only way despotic governments can maintain order of an oppressed people.

The American Militia will spontaneously rise up and form into many disparate groups around our country. Members will be former military, survivalists, police officers, hunters, outdoorsmen, marksmen and a mix of other citizens with special skills. Within each group a chain of command and leaders will emerge.



Some groups will operate in urban zones. Others will move into primitive areas, develop camouflage skills, communication systems, survival and foraging expertise, ambush techniques, improvised explosives and marksmanship skills.

Over time, the American Militia will assume substantial de facto responsibility to assist our military forces to disrupt enemy invaders. Asymmetrical warfare tactics (attack and retreat) will interrupt enemy communications, destroy vital supplies, disable vehicles, long range sniper fire will demoralize soldiers and create confusion and hesitation within invaders ranks.

Before World War II started, Imperial Japan planned to assault our vulnerable West Coast with naval, air and ground forces. This is common knowledge. One of their concerns was all those Americans who owned firearms and possessed marksmanship skills. The Japanese recognized they would face resistance, but how effective might it really be? They would have faced the American Militia.

History repeatedly demonstrates that unarmed populations never form any kind of effective resistance. They can only form lines leading into prison camps and execution yards.

Our Founding Fathers knew the importance of firearm ownership. It is the most important concept in the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America: A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 8, 1941. He said, in part, “No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory. … with the unbounding determination of our people – we will gain the inevitable triumph – so help us God.”

Nothing has changed.

When the American Militia is no longer needed, it will disband and fade into the history books.