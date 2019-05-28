OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 28
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Girlfriend competes for time with man still living with ex

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:15 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He is 10 years older, in his mid-40s. He is wonderful, kind, smart, and treats me well. There is only one issue: He still lives with his ex-girlfriend from 10 years ago.

She and I do not get along. She infringes on my time with him – has him run her errands, drive her around, etc. when I am at his (their) house. He also ends calls with me at night to talk with her, and his texts abruptly stop. Later I’ll find out she was in his bedroom talking/venting to him about her current boyfriend or some other subject.

She recently put in an offer to buy a house that was accepted. After she moves out of the house they are renting, he plans to remain there and would like me to move in with him. Here’s the catch: He says he will be going over to her (new) house to mow the lawn, rake leaves, take care of her car, etc. He says he runs these errands for her because she pays him. I have told him how much it bothers me. I feel he is placing her above me. Am I crazy for being upset over this? – Second Best in Virginia

Dear Second Best: You’re not crazy. If he was disconnected from her emotionally – and possibly sexually – he wouldn’t cut your conversations short or hide the fact that he is texting you. Unless he rearranges his priorities, you should not only not move in with him, you should find a boyfriend with whom you’re No. 1.

Dear Abby: My wife, “Riley,” and I got married three months ago. I’m a corporate pilot and have been for most of our two-year relationship. Now she’s telling me if I don’t quit my dream job, she will leave me.

I signed a year-long contract with this company, so it will cost me well over $10,000 to get out of it early. She hates my schedule, even though I work only about 11 days a month. Riley thinks I have to be home every night, even though I warned her that because of my career, I would be gone a lot of nights. She knew what she was getting into, yet she’s trying to force me into giving up this dream job or lose her. Please help. – Torn in the South

Dear Torn: Riley knew you were a pilot when she married you. You explained to her what that meant. That she would threaten to leave you because she doesn’t like the responsibilities your career carries with it is immature and controlling.

If she was serious when she made the ultimatum, I think you should take her up on it. And before you marry anyone else, be sure the woman is independent.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Houseful of extended family leaves no room for girlfriend
Dear Abby: Dad’s affair brings misery to his family and to him
Dear Abby: Woman, kids aren’t thankful to leave home for the holidays
Dear Abby: Wife punished for infidelity must insist on counseling
Dear Abby: Mom’s grip on apron strings has girlfriend at loose ends

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News