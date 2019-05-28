OFFERS
Event Calendar | Thursday, May 30, 2019

Apollo 11 crew, of Armstrong and Aldrin, in Building 9 practicing the lunar extravehicular activity (EVA) sequences. (NASA photo)

Apollo 11 crew, of Armstrong and Aldrin, in Building 9 practicing the lunar extravehicular activity (EVA) sequences. (NASA photo)

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:19 p.m.

THURSDAY

Apollo Program

Part I - The Men

6-7 p.m., Part I of five parts; Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

Movie Night

6 p.m., “Crossfire,” Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., $2, popcorn, snacks, drinks, 928-757-2778.

