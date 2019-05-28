Free trash day for Kingman area community cleanup

KINGMAN – It’s free trash day as Mohave County sponsors a community cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1 at Neal Butler Park at Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue.

Get there early before the dumpsters get filled. Acceptable items include bagged trash, appliances, tires off the rims and car batteries. Not accepted are loose trash and hazardous waste.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for trash day, which is part of Mohave County’s Environmental and Rural Cleanup Enforcement (ERACE), can call 928-715-0480.

Information provided by Mohave County ERACE