Horoscopes | May 29, 2019

Birthdays: Riley Keough, 30; Mel B, 44; Rupert Everett, 60; Annette Bening, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on what you want to achieve. If you let someone meddle or take over, you will end up with something you don’t want.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A personal adjustment is encouraged. How you deal with others and the way you portray who you are and what you want will make a difference to the outcome of a situation you face.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reveal your thoughts, and be willing to accept good advice. Working alongside someone who has complementary skills will help you excel.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take pride in what you do, the way you present yourself and how you treat others. Peace and love will bring better results than discord.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Finish what you start, and expand your interests to suit your needs. Look for the good in everyone and everything.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen to what’s being said, but when it comes to taking action, verify all facts before you proceed. Personal growth is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Follow your heart, not someone who is likely to lead you astray. Honest communication will enrich important relationships.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can draw conclusions by watching how others act, what they say and how they respond when asked to do things. Distance yourself from anyone pressuring you to spend money or to get involved in something dubious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The changes you make at home will have a positive influence on your personal relationships. Question discrepancies and show compassion, not gullibility, when resolving issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you begin, discuss your plans with anyone who will be affected by what you do. Be willing to offer incentives or to compromise if necessary.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an intelligent way to move forward or reach your goal without applying physical pressure to yourself or a situation that is at a standstill. Rethink your strategy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on what you can do to help others or the physical changes you want to make that will improve your appearance, health or relationship with someone you love. Once you make a decision, don’t hesitate to follow through.