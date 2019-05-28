OFFERS
KAOL to see change in administration in 2020

Kingman Academy of Learning will undergo administration changes after June 30, 2020. Susan Chan, KAOL executive director, will retire after 25 years of being with the school. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Academy of Learning will undergo administration changes after June 30, 2020. Susan Chan, KAOL executive director, will retire after 25 years of being with the school. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy of Learning will see some changes in administration after June 2020.

Susan Chan, KAOL executive director, is retiring after the next upcoming school year. She has provided 40 years of service to Arizona education and soon will have 25 years at KAOL.

“It’s time,” Chan said.

Chan has been with the Academy since it opened back in 1995. She left her colleagues know about her retirement back in February. She said the staff that has been there since the school opened were not expecting her announcement, but weren’t surprised, either.

Chan won’t be away from education just yet. She will still be part of the school board and consult the next person who is taking her place.

Eric Lillis, KAOL high school principal, will be taking on the role of executive director. During this upcoming school year, Lillis will be working side by side with Chan to learn the ropes of what his new job will entail.

“I think he earned it,” Chan said. “I looked at all the experiences he had and he was the board’s choice.”

Jennifer Perea, KAOL high school English teacher, will be principal of the high school during the 2019-2020 school year.

News