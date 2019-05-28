Kingman Crossing interchange agreement re-enters the fold

KINGMAN – Months have passed since the development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for the construction of the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange was before Council. However, according to KRMC and City representatives, the wait could soon be over.

“At this point the negotiations are done,” explained Teri Williams, KRMC director of communications and marketing. “Right now we’re just finishing up on documentation exhibits, kind of the details of the project.”

When last discussed, the proposed agreement entailed KRMC and developer The Ault Companies paying for the design and construction of the interchange in an amount around $20 million. The companies would also pay for constructing Kingman Crossing Boulevard from the interchange to Southern Avenue with contributions for that part of the project capped at $3 million.

Sales tax revenues from the area of the interchange would be shared for 20 years or until the companies are compensated for their contribution, whichever comes first. However, details of the proposed agreement could have changed, and more light will be shed on the subject when the matter returns to Council.

“I hope soon,” said Mayor Jen Miles when asked when the agreement will be discussed at Council. “There are just some details that are being hammered out, if you will, among the attorneys and as soon as that is completed it will return to council. We look forward to seeing it as soon as possible.”