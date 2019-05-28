Kingman Crossing interchange agreement re-enters the fold
KINGMAN – Months have passed since the development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for the construction of the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange was before Council. However, according to KRMC and City representatives, the wait could soon be over.
“At this point the negotiations are done,” explained Teri Williams, KRMC director of communications and marketing. “Right now we’re just finishing up on documentation exhibits, kind of the details of the project.”
When last discussed, the proposed agreement entailed KRMC and developer The Ault Companies paying for the design and construction of the interchange in an amount around $20 million. The companies would also pay for constructing Kingman Crossing Boulevard from the interchange to Southern Avenue with contributions for that part of the project capped at $3 million.
Sales tax revenues from the area of the interchange would be shared for 20 years or until the companies are compensated for their contribution, whichever comes first. However, details of the proposed agreement could have changed, and more light will be shed on the subject when the matter returns to Council.
“I hope soon,” said Mayor Jen Miles when asked when the agreement will be discussed at Council. “There are just some details that are being hammered out, if you will, among the attorneys and as soon as that is completed it will return to council. We look forward to seeing it as soon as possible.”
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*