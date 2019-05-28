Kingman hosts first City Expo Thursday
KINGMAN – While the inner workings of local government are so complex it can be difficult to grasp all that is happening and why, the City has an event planned it hopes will curb confusion and enlighten residents as to the work performed by its numerous departments.
The first-ever City of Kingman Expo is set to take place Thursday, May 30 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. Mayor Jen Miles said the expo is an opportunity for Kingmanites to meet those who work at the City and become familiar with departments and available services.
“The intent is for people to become familiar with City services because we offer so many things that people may not be familiar with,” Miles said. “Sanitation, water, the industrial park, just anything on your mind, you can meet the directors and people who operate these departments.”
Along with those departments mentioned by the mayor, attendees can learn about public works, utilities, licensing, and fire and police departments, just to name a few. Residents will even have the opportunity to gather information about finished and upcoming projects.
Councilmembers, commissioners and community partners will be in attendance.
“In addition, the City Council will be there, so it’s an opportunity to talk to elected officials,” Miles said. “And I look forward to meeting people and being able to have the opportunity to discuss whatever is on their minds.”
The mayor not only hopes residents will take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about their City, she noted the importance of doing so.
“It’s important that we all understand what’s going on in the City so that as we move forward and discuss the budget and the things we’ll be discussing, like terms of development, people will feel comfortable that they have good information coming to them,” Miles said.
