OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 28
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman's second rodeo comes to town Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 2019
The Kingsmen remain dedicated to keeping rodeo culture alive and well

Kingman is stepping up in the rodeo world with the addition of second rodeo when the chutes open Saturday. (Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman is stepping up in the rodeo world with the addition of second rodeo when the chutes open Saturday. (Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 7:27 p.m.

The Kingsmen could have easily kept on its usual path as the sponsor of one rodeo in town.

However, the professional group of community-oriented men and women are dedicated to preserving Western heritage and wanted to live up to their motto.

“That’s the reason why we stepped up and said, ‘Instead of going backwards, let’s go forward,’” said Kingsmen president Joe Way. “If we have to push, let’s push forward. That’s when we decided to think outside of the box and be adventurous. We know the Kingman area can handle two rodeos here in northern Arizona. Our northwestern Arizona territory is going to be alive this year with two rodeos.”

The first one will be the Kingsmen Andy Devine PRCA Pro Rodeo Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Avenue.

But before the action kicks off, the 100 Club will host a dinner and auction from 5:30-11 p.m. Friday. Event slack (when more contestants enter than can compete during a regular scheduled event) then starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m. The final day of the rodeo begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re anticipating a big turnout – it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Way said. “It keeps our town acclimated to equine and keeps us a rodeo town. That’s the history of Kingman – the rodeo.”

And that fact is why the Kingsmen pushed for another rodeo – something not many Arizona towns can handle.

“I can always stand corrected, but I don’t know of any town in Arizona but us – the Kingsmen and Kingman – that are stepping up to the plate and offering two pro rodeos,” Way said. “Most of the cities just have one rodeo a year. We’re having two this year because we’re getting stronger, we’re growing, we’re getting like-minded people and Kingman is ready for two rodeos.”

But that doesn’t mean the Kingsmen only want the support of locals in town. Mohave County Fairgrounds is meant for fans from all over northern Arizona.

“We really need to push Bullhead City, Laughlin and Lake Havasu,” Way said.

The help of those areas can make for a better experience and rodeo fans won’t be disappointed with the show the Kingsmen put on this weekend and Sept. 28-29 when they welcome the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo circuit to town.

“You have to keep in mind, these two rodeos are pro rodeos,” Way said. “They’re not a pro rodeo and a ranch rodeo. These are professionals and we’re bringing in bull fighters, clowns and other activities – slack and all that.”

The September rodeo will feature much of the same and the Kingsmen have been working hard to make sure everything is up to snuff – even with the recent rainy weather.

“The arena is in good shape,” Way said. “Everything looks good. Unless it’s extremely severe weather, we’re going to have that rodeo.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Changes bring more rodeos to Kingman
Cullison and the Kingsmen strive to keep the rodeo alive
Tammy Hickling and Daniel Middleton traveled more than 5,000 miles to see the Andy Devine Days Rodeo
Rodeo will stay at fairgrounds
Fair bucks rodeo from fairgrounds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
29
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
29
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
31
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News