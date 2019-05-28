Kingman's second rodeo comes to town Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 2019

The Kingsmen could have easily kept on its usual path as the sponsor of one rodeo in town.

However, the professional group of community-oriented men and women are dedicated to preserving Western heritage and wanted to live up to their motto.



“That’s the reason why we stepped up and said, ‘Instead of going backwards, let’s go forward,’” said Kingsmen president Joe Way. “If we have to push, let’s push forward. That’s when we decided to think outside of the box and be adventurous. We know the Kingman area can handle two rodeos here in northern Arizona. Our northwestern Arizona territory is going to be alive this year with two rodeos.”

The first one will be the Kingsmen Andy Devine PRCA Pro Rodeo Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Avenue.

But before the action kicks off, the 100 Club will host a dinner and auction from 5:30-11 p.m. Friday. Event slack (when more contestants enter than can compete during a regular scheduled event) then starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m. The final day of the rodeo begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re anticipating a big turnout – it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Way said. “It keeps our town acclimated to equine and keeps us a rodeo town. That’s the history of Kingman – the rodeo.”

And that fact is why the Kingsmen pushed for another rodeo – something not many Arizona towns can handle.

“I can always stand corrected, but I don’t know of any town in Arizona but us – the Kingsmen and Kingman – that are stepping up to the plate and offering two pro rodeos,” Way said. “Most of the cities just have one rodeo a year. We’re having two this year because we’re getting stronger, we’re growing, we’re getting like-minded people and Kingman is ready for two rodeos.”

But that doesn’t mean the Kingsmen only want the support of locals in town. Mohave County Fairgrounds is meant for fans from all over northern Arizona.

“We really need to push Bullhead City, Laughlin and Lake Havasu,” Way said.

The help of those areas can make for a better experience and rodeo fans won’t be disappointed with the show the Kingsmen put on this weekend and Sept. 28-29 when they welcome the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo circuit to town.

“You have to keep in mind, these two rodeos are pro rodeos,” Way said. “They’re not a pro rodeo and a ranch rodeo. These are professionals and we’re bringing in bull fighters, clowns and other activities – slack and all that.”

The September rodeo will feature much of the same and the Kingsmen have been working hard to make sure everything is up to snuff – even with the recent rainy weather.

“The arena is in good shape,” Way said. “Everything looks good. Unless it’s extremely severe weather, we’re going to have that rodeo.”