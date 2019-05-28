Mohave County Library hosts free Apollo series
KINGMAN – Landing on the moon was the talk of the nation in the 1960s. Many people who were alive then got to experience history being made, and those who didn’t get to witness it can learn about one of the famous missions to the moon.
Mohave County Library – Kingman branch is hosting The Apollo Program for anyone in the community to come and learn about the mission. The program is divided into five parts.
In the first part, attendees will learn about the astronauts involved in the mission along with other key figures. In Part II, people will get to learn about the different machines used like the command module, service module and lunar module.
Part III takes a closer look at the Saturn V launch vehicle, which was launched a total of 13 times with 12 successes. Part IV is an overview of the Apollo 11 flight plan and a look at the missions preceding it. The final session will be about a rundown of the Apollo flight from pre-launch to splashdown.
All sessions are from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday starting May 30 at the Kingman library, 3269 N. Burbank St. The only session that has a different time and date is Part IV, which will take place from 6-7 p.m. Friday, June 21. The series is for all ages and is free.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic comes to Kingman
- Three arrested in connection with burglary of vacant home
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
29
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
31
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*